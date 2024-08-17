Missing Joseph: Helicopter, drones and specialist teams deployed in search for missing Sheffield man
and live on Freeview channel 276
He was last seen on Rainbow Avenue at the junction with Delves Avenue on Thursday (August 15) at 7:20am, and has not been heard from since.
South Yorkshire Police officers began house-to-house calls when he was reported missing on Thursday, which will continue over the weekend.
A spokesperson for the force said CCTV trawls have been conducted along routes where Joseph may have been.
He is said to be a keen walker, and known to frequent Shirebrook Nature Reserve, Poolsbrook country park, Rother Valley, the Carbrook estate, and the Trans Pennine Trail.
The National Police Air Service helicopter has also been used in the search.
Specialist search teams have been in operation at Shirebrook Nature Reserve, and drones have been deployed and will continue to be used.
A spokesperson for SYP said: “As the search for Joseph continues, we are renewing our appeals for anyone with dashcam footage of the A57 from the morning of 15 August that features Joseph, or any information that could be helpful, to come forward.”
It is reported that mountain rescue teams have been involved in the search too, along with a large numbers of friends, family, acquaintances and strangers.
Joseph is white, 5ft 9ins tall, and has short brown hair and a brown beard.
He was last seen wearing a burgundy Adidas raincoat, grey hoodie, white t-shirt, black shorts, white trainers and socks, and a black cap.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.