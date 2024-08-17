Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A helicopter, drones and specialist search teams are being used in the search for Joseph, aged 33, who is missing from the Hackenthorpe area of Sheffield

He was last seen on Rainbow Avenue at the junction with Delves Avenue on Thursday (August 15) at 7:20am, and has not been heard from since.

South Yorkshire Police officers began house-to-house calls when he was reported missing on Thursday, which will continue over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the force said CCTV trawls have been conducted along routes where Joseph may have been.

Joseph was reported missing from the Hackenthorpe area of Sheffield on the morning of August 15. | South Yorkshire Police

He is said to be a keen walker, and known to frequent Shirebrook Nature Reserve, Poolsbrook country park, Rother Valley, the Carbrook estate, and the Trans Pennine Trail.

The National Police Air Service helicopter has also been used in the search.

Specialist search teams have been in operation at Shirebrook Nature Reserve, and drones have been deployed and will continue to be used.

Police released this picture of Joseph | South Yorkshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for SYP said: “As the search for Joseph continues, we are renewing our appeals for anyone with dashcam footage of the A57 from the morning of 15 August that features Joseph, or any information that could be helpful, to come forward.”

It is reported that mountain rescue teams have been involved in the search too, along with a large numbers of friends, family, acquaintances and strangers.

Joseph was last seen at 7.20am wearing a burgundy Adidas raincoat, grey hoodie, white t-shirt, black shorts and a black cap. | South Yorkshire Police

Joseph is white, 5ft 9ins tall, and has short brown hair and a brown beard.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy Adidas raincoat, grey hoodie, white t-shirt, black shorts, white trainers and socks, and a black cap.

You can submit dashcam footage to police online, and pass information to them through the portal or by calling 101, quoting incident dumber 399 of August 15 when you get in touch.