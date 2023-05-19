A Sheffield bus service is being extended to some of the most popular destinations in the Peak District and Derbyshire Dales, with tickets just £2.

The Stagecoach Gold X17 is already one of the area’s most scenic bus routes, running hourly from Barnsley to Matlock via Meadowhall, Sheffield Interchange and Chesterfield. From Sunday, May 28, the Sheffield to Matlock service will operate up to every 30 minutes, with the route being extended to run hourly, seven days a week, to Matlock Bath, Cromford and Wirksworth in the Derbyshire Dales.

As well as the picturesque Debyshire Dales market town of Wirksworth, known for its thriving arts community and popular Wizarding Day, bus passengers will be able to travel from Sheffield to attractions including Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, The National Stone Centre, Cromford Mills, Matlock Bath, the Peak District Mining Museum, Gullivers Kingdom and the Heights of Abraham.

When will X17 buses run from Sheffield to Matlock Bath, Cromford and Wirksworth?

On weekdays, the first service from Sheffield Interchange to Wirksworth will leave at 6.40am and arrive at 8.23am, with the last return service leaving Wirksworth at 6.56pm and reaching Sheffield Interchange at 8.31pm. On Saturdays, the first service to Wirksworth will leave Sheffield at 8.35am, with the last return service departing at 6.56pm, while on Sundays, the first outbound service will leave Sheffield at 8.36am, with the last bus returning from Wirksworth at 4.34pm.

As well as Sheffield Interchange, the X17 will stop at Heeley Retail Park and Woodseats Library en route to Wirksworth.

The increased frequency and extended route is being supported by Derbyshire County Council via the £47million it received last year from the Government to improve bus services. Single fares on the route are priced just £2, with the £2 fare cap recently extended until October 31.

The council said the changes were being made to meet demand and it hoped they would ‘tempt more people to give the bus a go’.