News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield £2 bus tickets: Nine of the most scenic bus journeys to take from city using new cut-price fares

The price of many bus fares across England has been slashed to £2 for a single journey, meaning big savings for many passengers.

By Robert Cumber
4 hours ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 9:28am

Bus operators in Sheffield and across the country have been able to slash their prices until March 31 after the Government provided £60 million funding in an attempt to get more people out of their cars and onto public transport.

The offer, in place from January 1, applies to more than 4,600 routes across England, including most of those in and around Sheffield, making it even easier to explore the city and its surroundings, including the many pretty Peak District villages nearby. To help you make the most of the deal, we’ve put together a photo gallery showing nine of the most scenic bus routes starting in or passing through Sheffield on which you can now travel for just £2.

For the full list of bus routes on which the £2 cap applies, visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/2-bus-fare-cap.

1. X17 bus

The X17 bus operated by Stagecoach runs from Barnsley to Matlock via Sheffield. From Matlock it is just a short walk to the picturesque village of Matlock Bath, a popular tourist destination with lots to do for families.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Number 2 bus

The number 2 bus operated by Stagecoach travels from The Moor Market in Sheffield city centre to Barnsley Interchange. It goes via the pretty village of Worsbrough, which is home to Worsbrough Mill, a 17th century working water mill where visitors can watch the process and buy flour made as it was as 400 years ago using water power from the River Dove

Photo: Other

Photo Sales

3. 61/62 buses

The 61/62 bus service operated by Stagecoach is a circular route from Hillsborough, Sheffield, visting the picturesque areas of Loxley, High Bradfield, Low Bradfield, Dungworth and Stannington. Pictured is the Damflask reservoir in Bradfield.

Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales

4. 271/272 buses

The 271/272 bus services, operated by First and Hulleys of Baslow, take you from Sheffield into the heart of the Peak District at Castleton, via Ecclesall, Hathersage, Bradwell and Hope. Pictured are the ruins of Peveril Casyle, overlooking the pictureque village of Castleton.

Photo: Paul Robinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SheffieldEnglandGovernmentPeak District