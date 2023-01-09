Bus operators in Sheffield and across the country have been able to slash their prices until March 31 after the Government provided £60 million funding in an attempt to get more people out of their cars and onto public transport.

The offer, in place from January 1, applies to more than 4,600 routes across England, including most of those in and around Sheffield, making it even easier to explore the city and its surroundings, including the many pretty Peak District villages nearby. To help you make the most of the deal, we’ve put together a photo gallery showing nine of the most scenic bus routes starting in or passing through Sheffield on which you can now travel for just £2.