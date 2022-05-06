Bocking Lane in Greenhill has been closed all week, while electricity work is carried out.
Traffic in the surrounding areas is moving extremely slowly this morning (Friday, May 5) as a consequence, with vehicles queuing along Abbey Road, from the junction with A61 Meadowhad until beyond the junction with Bocking Lane.
A61 Meadowhead is also very congested, as is Greenhill Avenue and several sections of Chesterfield Road.