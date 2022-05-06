Woodseats traffic: Motorists experiencing significant delays in Sheffield suburb due to closure of Bocking Lane

Traffic is moving very slowly in a Sheffield suburb, as a road closure continues to cause significant disruption for motorists.

By Sarah Marshall
Friday, 6th May 2022, 9:03 am

Bocking Lane in Greenhill has been closed all week, while electricity work is carried out.

Traffic in the surrounding areas is moving extremely slowly this morning (Friday, May 5) as a consequence, with vehicles queuing along Abbey Road, from the junction with A61 Meadowhad until beyond the junction with Bocking Lane.

Traffic is queuing on Abbey Lane this morning

A61 Meadowhead is also very congested, as is Greenhill Avenue and several sections of Chesterfield Road.

