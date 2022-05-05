Police were called to an incident on Reney Road, next to the junction of Greenhill Parkway, at 2pm on Wednesday,

Several police cars attended the incident and an air ambulance was also present after a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing.

Residents have spoken of their shock after a stabbing in Greenhill

A Police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital via air ambulance. His injuries are not believed life-threatening.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.”

Greenhill residents have spoken after the incident, with the location of the incident coming as a surprise to some in the area.

One resident, Mark, said: “I am a little bit surprised (at the location). However, you see things like this a lot on telly now.”

Emergency services attended a reported stabbing in Greenhill. The picture shows the Yorkshire Air Ambulance parked next to Greenhill Parkway. Picture: Geoffrey Jenkins

Despite the incident, Mark still believes Greenhill is a safe place to live, and is somewhere where kids converge often without any problems.

Others are less surprised at the incident in Greenhill. Alisson, a local resident of the area, says she wouldn’t be surprised to hear these sort of incidents anywhere nowadays.

"I don’t think I would be surprised wherever it happened to be fair. I think it is an everyday occurrence, every time you pick up a newspaper, or listen to the radio, there has been a stabbing,” commented Alisson.

"Yes we think this is a nice area, I have lived here all my life and I think it is a nice area. Just because it has happened here doesn’t mean the people involved live here.”

Emergency services attended a reported stabbing in Greenhill. Police car on Reney Road. An officer can be seen on the right of the picture. Picture: Geoffrey Jenkins

Greenhill resident, Wendy, also shares the view that it is still a safe area, and believes this is just an isolated incident.

"Yes I am surprised. I tend to think about this sort of thing being an isolated incident.

"If I lived somewhere else it may well be different, somewhere it is more frequent,” added Wendy.

However, Sandra, who lives in the area, feels less safe in the area now, believing these sort of incidents are increasing in frequency.