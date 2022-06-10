Emergency services have been sent to the scene, National Highways Yorkshire report, after the incident on the A628.

They said this evening on social media: “Traffic has been stopped in both directions on the #A628 between the #A57 and the #A6024 #WoodheadPass while emergency services deal with a collision.”

Derbyshire Police said in a statement: “Motorists are advised to avoid the A628 Woodhead Pass in Glossop after a lorry shed its load on the eastbound carriageway. Traffic is currently backing up in the area as the road is blocked by debris. The clean up operation is likely to take some time.”