TransPennine Express is asking customers to avoid travelling on its services on June 12 as an amended timetable, coupled with large-scale events in Manchester, will make travel in and around the city extremely difficult.

The firm operates trains on routes including from Sheffield and Doncaster to Manchester and Liverpool.

Industrial relations issues, including action short of a strike by Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union (RMT) members, means TPE will only be able to operate a small percentage of its usual services.

And, with an Ed Sheeran concert at the Etihad Stadium and the Parklife festival at Heaton Park, any services the operator is able to run are expected to be very busy.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director at TPE, said: “We don’t issue ‘do not travel’ advice lightly, but we have to be realistic and need our customers to understand the difficulties they will face if they try to travel by rail on Sunday.

“We’re really sorry for any disruption to people’s plans. I’m now calling on our customers to look carefully at their journey options and seek alternative modes of transport, particularly for travel after the events as we simply will not have capacity to get people where they need to be.”

TPE is working on finalising its amended timetable for Sunday and will publish details of the services it is able to operate later this week.