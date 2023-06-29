The Woodhead Pass between Sheffield and Manchester was shut by emergency services just after midnight, with motorists unable to use it until around 2am this morning, after a fire had broken out.
National Highways North-West said in a statement in the early hours of today that the A628 in Derbyshire had to be closed between the A616, near Sheffield and the A57, near Glossop in both directions due to a vehicle fire. Emergency services, including Derbyshire Police were on the scene.
One worried motorist said on Twitter in the early hours of the morning: “Been stuck in this for over 2 hours now. Police aren’t saying how long it’ll take to clear. Desperate for the toilet.”
It is not known if anyone was injured.
Derbyshire Police have been approached for more details about the incident.