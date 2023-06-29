News you can trust since 1887
Woodhead Pass: Sheffield's main route across Pennines closed for hours, after a police incident

Sheffield's main route across the Pennines had to be closed for hours last night, after a police incident
By David Kessen
Published 29th Jun 2023, 08:52 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 08:52 BST

The Woodhead Pass between Sheffield and Manchester was shut by emergency services just after midnight, with motorists unable to use it until around 2am this morning, after a fire had broken out.

National Highways North-West said in a statement in the early hours of today that the A628 in Derbyshire had to be closed between the A616, near Sheffield and the A57, near Glossop in both directions due to a vehicle fire. Emergency services, including Derbyshire Police were on the scene.

One worried motorist said on Twitter in the early hours of the morning: “Been stuck in this for over 2 hours now. Police aren’t saying how long it’ll take to clear. Desperate for the toilet.”

File picture shows firefighters at a previous incident. The Woodhead pass was closed because of a vehicle fire for two hoursFile picture shows firefighters at a previous incident. The Woodhead pass was closed because of a vehicle fire for two hours
It is not known if anyone was injured.

Derbyshire Police have been approached for more details about the incident.

