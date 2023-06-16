A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A628 Woodhead Pass near Sheffield, which has been closed by police.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the A628 in Tintwistle, Derbyshire, today, Friday, June 16, just after midday. A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said one man had been taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’.

The road has been closed in both directions between the A616 Flouch roundabout and the A57 Gun Inn near Hollingworth. Derbyshire Police have asked anyone who witnessed what happened or has CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch, quoting reference number 493 of June 16. You can call 101 or contact the force via its website, on Facebook or by sending a DM on Twitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways said the road was expected to remain closed throughout the afternoon as the police investigation continues. It added that traffic was being diverted via local routes, with anyone travelling from further afield advised to use an alternative route if possible via the M62.