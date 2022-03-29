Why section of Sheffield to Meadowhall supertram was out of action for nearly two days
Supertram bosses have explained a major fault which left trams unable to operate between Cricket Inn Lane and Meadowhall at the end of last week.
The trams were stopped on Thursday, March 24 because of a failure of overhead power lines, with that section of track out of action for nearly two day as a result of the problem. They were finally restarted on Saturday afternoon.
Today, bosses at Stagecoach Supertram, the company that operates the service, explained the problem and outlined precautions that they have also put in place to make sure the trams keep running.
A spokesperson for Supertram said: “We can confirm our services were disrupted due to problems with the overhead wires between Cricket Inn Road and Meadowhall over the weekend.
“Our teams worked as quickly as they could to repair the overhead line and also replaced other overhead line components in the same area as a precaution.”