Why section of Sheffield to Meadowhall supertram was out of action for nearly two days

The trams were stopped on Thursday, March 24 because of a failure of overhead power lines, with that section of track out of action for nearly two day as a result of the problem. They were finally restarted on Saturday afternoon.

Today, bosses at Stagecoach Supertram, the company that operates the service, explained the problem and outlined precautions that they have also put in place to make sure the trams keep running.

This is why a section of Supertram was out of action for nearly two days between Sheffield and Meadowhall

A spokesperson for Supertram said: “We can confirm our services were disrupted due to problems with the overhead wires between Cricket Inn Road and Meadowhall over the weekend.