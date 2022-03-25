Updated: Sheffield trams stopped from Cricket Inn Road to Meadowhall because of overhead wires problem
Problems with overhead wires have created havoc on the trams between Sheffield and Meadowhall.
Friday, 25th March 2022, 10:27 pm
No services have been running between Cricket Inn Road and the shopping centre on Friday, and bosses do not think they will re-start until Saturday afternoon at the earliest.
Stagecoach Supertram said: “Due to the ongoing issues with the overhead power lines, there is no service between Cricket Inn Rd, Meadowhall and Parkgate. This will remain the case until at least tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon. Apologies if you're affected.”
Read More
Read MoreTransPennine Express customers urged to avoid travel on Sunday March 27 as RMT u...