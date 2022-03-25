Updated: Sheffield trams stopped from Cricket Inn Road to Meadowhall because of overhead wires problem

Problems with overhead wires have created havoc on the trams between Sheffield and Meadowhall.

By David Kessen
Friday, 25th March 2022, 10:27 pm

No services have been running between Cricket Inn Road and the shopping centre on Friday, and bosses do not think they will re-start until Saturday afternoon at the earliest.

Stagecoach Supertram said: “Due to the ongoing issues with the overhead power lines, there is no service between Cricket Inn Rd, Meadowhall and Parkgate. This will remain the case until at least tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon. Apologies if you're affected.”

Problems with overhead power lines have stopped trams between Cricket Inn Road and Meadowhall, Sheffield, say Stagecoach

