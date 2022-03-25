No services have been running between Cricket Inn Road and the shopping centre on Friday, and bosses do not think they will re-start until Saturday afternoon at the earliest.

Stagecoach Supertram said: “Due to the ongoing issues with the overhead power lines, there is no service between Cricket Inn Rd, Meadowhall and Parkgate. This will remain the case until at least tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon. Apologies if you're affected.”