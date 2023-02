Trams remained suspended on a busy Sheffield street today – but a return could soon be seen.

Services continued to miss out West Street today, with passengers having to leave trams at the Cathedral and University stops. The service was initially suspended on Monday, with reports of a tram breaking down.

Then it was announced that a section of track was having to be repaired.

A spokesman for Stagecoach Supertram said this morning: “The line between Cathedral and University remains closed today. We expect the line to reopen from the start of service on Friday February 10.

Trams remained suspended on West Street today – but a return could soon be seen. PIcture shows trams havinf to leave the tram at University this morning