A warning has been issued to train passengers over Storm Eunice (Photo: Getty Images)

As TPE continues to recover from the damage caused by strong winds on the West Coast Main Line yesterday, customers are strongly advised not to travel on this route, as there will be a very limited service operating into and out of Scotland.

On other TPE routes there may be some knock-on delays and cancellations as a result of yesterday’s storm, so TPE is advising customers to check if their journey is affected before they travel.

Additionally, customers are reminded that journeys will also be disrupted on Sunday, February 20, due to Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union strike action.

TPE is calling on customers to consider if their journey is necessary and to avoid travel if possible.

For those people who need to travel on Sunday, TPE will operate a very limited service

Fans heading to the Leeds United vs Manchester United match at Elland Road Stadium are reminded to seek alternative transport where possible.

Northern will be operating some trains via their Calder Valley route and on the Leeds to Brighouse-Bradford-Leeds circuit, but these will be far busier than normal and people are advised to check and allow plenty of extra time when making their journey.

Paul Watson, Operations Director for TransPennine Express, said: “We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding following the disruption caused by Storm Eunice. Our services have now resumed however, as we continue to recover from the effects of the storm on the West Coast Main Line we will be running a very limited service into and out of Scotland, so we advise customers not to travel on this route today.

“Customers who were unable to travel yesterday can do so today on TPE services, or on Monday if travelling into or out of Scotland or alternatively they can receive a refund for their ticket from their point of purchase.”