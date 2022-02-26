South Yorkshire traffic: Fire on M1 between Doncaster and Rotherham causes five-mile tailbacks
The M1 in South Yorkshire was partially closed this afternoon after a vehicle caught fire, causing huge tailbacks on the motorway.
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 2:33 pm
National Highways said two lanes had to be closed temporarily due to the blaze on the northbound carriageway between junctions 32, for Doncaster, and 33, for Rotherham.
It said at around 1pm that all lanes had reopened but there were still around 5.2 miles of congestion on the approach, causing delays of around 30 minutes above usual journey times.
