Upwell Street Sheffield: Road and bus route 'impassable' after flash flooding
Upwell Street in Sheffield is said to be “impassable” due to flash flooding, with no vehicles able to get through.
Travel South Yorkshire have shared news Upwell Street is currently “impassable to all vehicles” due to flash floods after heavy rainfall in Sheffield this afternoon.
No vehicles are currently able to traverse the busy street, with First Bus service 18, diverted via Jenkin Road in both directions.
It follows another Stagecoach service, via Hucklow Road, being diverted due to the weather.