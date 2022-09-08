Prince William, Andrew and Edward have arrived at Balmoral Castle, after touching down at Aberdeen Airport as they travel to be with Her Majesty, after doctors became “concerned” for her health.

Aberdeen Airport is about an hours drive from Balmoral, where other members of the family, Prince Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne, have already arrived.

Queen Elizabeth II pictured on Tuesday as she waited to greet new Prime Minister Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Prince William’s wife, Kate, is remaining at Windsor whilst her children are at their first day of school.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are also travelling to Scotland, having been in the UK already for engagements.

The family are travelling to Balmoral after it was announced by the Palace that The Queen’s doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health” and recommended she remained under “medical supervision”.

The statement from the Palace also said: “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Earlier in the week, new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, travelled to Balmoral to have Her Majesty ask her to form a government – the traditional way of selecting a new PM, usually done at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen also pulled out of a Privy Council meeting yesterday (Wednesday, September 7) after doctors recommended she rest.

Both Truss and opposition leader, Keir Starmer, have tweeted their concerns surrounding the news of Her Majesty’s health.

Their tweets came after they both left the House of Commons together, moments before the news from the Palace was announced.

A number of Sheffield personalities have also shared their concerns online.

Channel 5 Presenter and University of Sheffield graduate, Dan Walker, tweeted: “The vast majority of us have lived our entire lives under the reign of the Queen.

"Easy to see why today’s news of ill health is so concerning to so many.

“We hope for good news.”

Sheffield Hallam MP, Olivia Blake, retweeted Starmer’s message of concern, in which he said he joins “everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery”.