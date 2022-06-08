‘Plan carefully’ warning from TransPennine Express as Sheffield faces three days of train strikes

The planned industrial action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union (RMT) is set to take place on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday June 25 and will affect TPE services as well as those of other train operators and Network Rail.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director at TransPennine Express, which runs services from Sheffield and Doncaster to Mancester and LIverpool, said: “We are now working with industry colleagues, who are also affected by the industrial action, to determine what level of service we will be able to provide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Train operator TransPennine Express is calling on Sheffield railway users to plan carefully for travel later this month, with three days of strikes planned. File picture shows Sheffield Midland Station

“Our customers should be aware however that any amended timetable is likely to represent a significant reduction in services across TPE’s entire network.

“We will publish our amended timetable as soon as possible via our website and National Rail Enquiries.

“In the meantime, anyone planning on travelling is advised to avoid using TPE services on the affected days and to consider alternative options. People making essential rail journeys should be aware services are likely to be extremely busy and may be subject to delays and short-notice cancellations.”

Ms O’Brien added: “We remain open for talks with the union, but any talks must be realistic, affordable and take into account the context of the environment in which the rail industry is now operating.”

Train operator TransPennine Express is calling on Sheffield railway users to plan carefully for travel later this month, with three days of strikes planned. Picture shows Doncaster Station (Picture: Google)