TransPennine Express: Railway services across South Yorkshire set for delays and disruption due to strike

Continuing strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union is set to take place this Sunday, May 15, causing disruption to South Yorkshire railway services.

By Alex Wilkinson
Friday, 13th May 2022, 8:08 am
Updated Friday, 13th May 2022, 8:08 am

This ongoing strike will affect services operated by TransPennine Express, TPE, with the operator advising the public to avoid the service on Sunday.

Only a select amount of trains will be running, and TPE os encouraging people using the service to attempt to travel Saturday or Monday instead – where this isn’t possible, it asks you to plan ahead and allow extra time.

A TPE Nova Train. Image: Jonny Walton

Customers are being asked to check their journeys ahead of the date so they are aware of planned changes to the timetable.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express, said: “We are frustrated that action by RMT continues to disrupt people’s journeys at the weekend.

“With another strike planned for this Sunday, we are calling on our customers to plan ahead and follow the guidance provided.”

For service information, visit: tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/strike.

