This ongoing strike will affect services operated by TransPennine Express, TPE, with the operator advising the public to avoid the service on Sunday.

Only a select amount of trains will be running, and TPE os encouraging people using the service to attempt to travel Saturday or Monday instead – where this isn’t possible, it asks you to plan ahead and allow extra time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A TPE Nova Train. Image: Jonny Walton

Customers are being asked to check their journeys ahead of the date so they are aware of planned changes to the timetable.

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express, said: “We are frustrated that action by RMT continues to disrupt people’s journeys at the weekend.

“With another strike planned for this Sunday, we are calling on our customers to plan ahead and follow the guidance provided.”