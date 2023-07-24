The first day of a programme of work to replace the tram tracks has started, and will see workmen on the site for the first time throughout today, with bus replacement services due to run over the next few days in the areas that are affected by the road works.

Opertator Stagecoach says essential work to replace worn rails is starting today, Monday, July 24, in partnership with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority

The programme will see work take place on Middlewood Road today (Monday, July 24). Works will take place adjacent to the bowling green, between Dixon Road and Keyworth Road, with traffic management in place.

Major roadworks have started today to replace tram tracks on the Middlewood route – with disruption expected. File picture shows a tram in Sheffield city centre. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Then it will take place on Thursday, July 27 at Hillsborough, between Ripley Street and Forbes Road; on Infirmary Road on Sunday, July 30 between West Don Street and Portland Street; at Shalesmoor on Thursday, August 3, where work will take place entirely within the tram stop area.

The impact on tram services will be as follows:

> Blue route: Through the works, all Blue route services will start and terminate at Shalesmoor. Trams between Shalesmoor and Halfway will operate at slightly different times to normal.

> Yellow route: Monday to Friday, Yellow route services will start and terminate at Shalesmoor except between 0705 and 1915, during which time Yellow route services will start and terminate at Cathedral. This is due to limited capacity at Shalesmoor when higher frequency services operate. On Saturdays the Yellow route will start and terminate at Shalesmoor except between 0844 and 1915, during which time Yellow route services will start and terminate at Cathedral. This is due to limited capacity at Shalesmoor when higher frequency services operate. On Sundays the Yellow will start and terminate at Shalesmoor all day, alongside the Blue route. Trams between Shalesmoor, Cathedral and Meadowhall will operate at slightly different times to normal. Trams arriving into Shalesmoor as one route will depart as another, eg: arrive as Yellow but depart as Blue, so check the destination carefully when boarding at Shalesmoor.

> Purple and Tram Train routes: These routes are unaffected and will continue to operate to the published timetables.

A normal service is planned to operate on all routes from the start of service on Monday, August 7.

Travel South Yorkshire will be operating a dedicated replacement bus, known as the BY1 between Shalesmoor and Middlewood. This will be a limited stop service, only serving bus stops closest to existing tram stops.

This service will operate to the same frequencies as trams. Whilst buses and trams are timed to enable a continuous journey we are unable to guarantee that services will connect.

