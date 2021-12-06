In a video taken by the bystander at around 6.30pm yesterday, a person can be seen crouching on the back of the tram, clinging onto the back of the end carriage.

The tram is moving along at speed, faster than the cars alongside it.

A 'tram surfer' clings on to the rear of a moving Supertram carriage in Sheffield

This is known as ‘tram surfing’, which means hanging off the back and sides of a moving tram. It is forbidden due to the fact it is very dangerous.

A spokesperson for Supertram said: "We were shocked and concerned to see this. Our driver was unaware at the time that the incident was taking place.