A Doncaster Crown Court trial, which started last week, has already heard how Ross Turton and Danny Chadwick have been accused of murdering father-of-three Daniel Irons, known as Danny, after he collapsed and died of a stab wound on Fretson Green, in Woodthorpe, Sheffield, following a confrontation at a park.

Simon Kealey QC, prosecuting, claimed the defendants had been armed with a knife when they went looking for 32-year-old Mr Irons because they allegedly believed he was going to burgle a house containing their cannabis crop on Fretson Road South.

Sheffield stabbing victim Danny Irons with his girlfriend Siobhan Stonham

Mr Kealey said Mr Irons had been with a friend who was chased by Mr Turton after the stabbing, and as Mr Irons fled with a fatal wound he was pursued by Mr Chadwick until he collapsed on Fretson Green.

Mr Kealey has also told the jury Mr Irons was captured on CCTV footage running around the side of the park and along a nearby street before he collapsed in the road.

A post mortem examination confirmed father-of-three Mr Irons, who lived at homes in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, and in Rotherham, died from a seven-inch deep stab wound to his chest which went through his heart and lungs.

Both 30-year-old defendants declined to answer any questions during their police interviews.

Ross Turton, of Danewood Avenue, Woodthorpe, Sheffield, and Danny Chadwick, of Melville Drive, Woodthorpe, Sheffield, have both pleaded not guilty to the murder of Daniel Irons.