Northern Railway tonight announced that due to a broken down freight train at Dore and Totley, the line is blocked.
They stated: “Train services running through this station will be cancelled or delayed, please check ahead of travel: https://northernrailway.co.uk/service-updates
Two trains are cancelled at present – the 8.49pm from Manchester Piccadilly to Sheffield, and the 10.47pm from Sheffield to Manchester.. There will be a road replacement service