Trains between Sheffield and Manchester cancelled this evening due to broken down train blocking line

Some trains have had to be cancelled this evening because of a broken down train blocking track in Sheffield.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 10:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 10:19 pm

Northern Railway tonight announced that due to a broken down freight train at Dore and Totley, the line is blocked.

Read More

Read More
Northern Trains rail delays: Surprise as hot tracks blamed for delays between Sh...

They stated: “Train services running through this station will be cancelled or delayed, please check ahead of travel: https://northernrailway.co.uk/service-updates

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Trains between Sheffield and Manchester cancelled this evening due to broken down train blocking line. File picture shows train near Sheffield

Two trains are cancelled at present – the 8.49pm from Manchester Piccadilly to Sheffield, and the 10.47pm from Sheffield to Manchester.. There will be a road replacement service

SheffieldTrainsManchesterTrain services