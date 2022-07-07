Northern Railway tonight announced that due to a broken down freight train at Dore and Totley, the line is blocked.

They stated: “Train services running through this station will be cancelled or delayed, please check ahead of travel: https://northernrailway.co.uk/service-updates

Trains between Sheffield and Manchester cancelled this evening due to broken down train blocking line. File picture shows train near Sheffield