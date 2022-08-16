Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only about 20 per cent of Britain’s rail network will be open on the strike days.

The train companies which will operate services from Sheffield include East Midlands Railway, TransPennine Express, CrossCountry and Northern Rail.

Here is a list of trains each will be running on August 18.

TransPennine Express will run five trains to Doncaster from Sheffield at 7.30am, 9.11am, 12.11pm, 2.11pm and 4.11pm.

Northern rail will be running trains from Sheffield to Leeds via Moorthorpe, departing at the following times: 8.16am, 9.25am, 10.40am, 11.44am, 12.44pm, 1.44pm, 2.44pm, 3.44pm and 4.44pm

East Midlands will operate one train per hour between Sheffield and London St Pancras International. These are at 9am, 10am, 11am. noon, 1pm and 2pm.

CrossCountry will run three trains from Sheffield to Birmingham New Street at 9.56am, 10.56am and 11.55am.

Network Rail have warned passengers planning to travel not to do so unless completely necessary as many places in England, Scotland and Wales will have no rail services.

They added that passengers should expect disruption and that there will be a special timetable available on Thursday, August 18, and Saturday, August 20, in operation across England, Scotland and Wales.

National Rail released a full list of train operators that will be affected by the industrial action.

See below for the full list

● Avanti West Coast

● c2c

● Caledonian Sleeper

● Chiltern Railways

● CrossCountry

● East Midlands Railway

● Elizabeth line

● Gatwick Express

● Grand Central

● Great Northern

● Great Western Railway

● Greater Anglia

● Heathrow Express

● Hull Trains

● LNER

● London Northwestern Railway

● London Overground

● Lumo

● Merseyrail

● Northern

● ScotRail

● South Western Railway

● Southeastern

● Southern

● Stansted Express

● Thameslink

● TransPennine Express

● Transport for Wales

● West Midlands Railway