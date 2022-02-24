Debris and oil are reportedly on the M1 motorway southbound between junction 33 near Catcliffe and junction 32.

Tailbacks several miles long are building, and congestion is severe around Meadowhall.

Delays of upwards of 25 minutes have been reported and National Highways is advising drivers to find alternative routes where possible.

Three lanes have been closed on the M1 near Sheffield following a lorry crash. Photos by Highways England.

Traffic cameras show traffic in places is at a standstill with a single line of cars being eased past the scene of the accident.

Emergency services including South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, and Yorkshire Ambulance crews are on the scene. National Highways has resources deployed to assist with traffic management.

Traffic caught within the closure has been released past the scene by using lane four.