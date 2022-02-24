UKRAINE: No flights in and out of Doncaster Sheffield Airport affected after Russia attack
Russian forces have launched a major military assault on Ukraine, with reports of missile strikes and explosions near major cities.
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 12:12 pm
The Ukrainian military claims to have shot down at least six Russian aircraft and lost at least 40 of its troops this morning.
UK PM Boris Johnson is giving a televised statement about the Ukraine crisis.
Closer to home thankfully the attack is not yet affecting us.
Bosses at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have confirmed that at this time no flights have been affected.