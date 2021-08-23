Volunteers needed to become marshals at this year's Sheffield Half Marathon

Cavendish Cancer Care wants help and support from as many people as possible for the Sheffield Half Marathon and 10K on Sunday, September 26.

The charity needs people to volunteer as marshals, which may mean being at a pedestrian crossing, handing out water or monitoring the race and cheering people along.

The times and locations for the marshaling shifts are 7am-12.45pm in the Banner Cross area of Ecclesall Road and 11.40am-4pm at the bottom of Ecclesall Road, near Waitrose.

Could you be a volunteer marshal at the Sheffield Half Marathon?

This is the first half marathon since 2019 and many local charities have felt the effect of the lost income. Events like these can only be a success with many volunteers giving their time to keep things running smoothly on the day.