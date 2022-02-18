The cost of petrol reached a record high last week, compounding the cost of living crisis affecting millions of families across the country.

According to the AA, the cost of petrol rose to 148p a litre on February 13, slightly more than the previous record price peak of 147.72p in November last year.

Last November’s fuel price hike saw Sheffielders, and drivers across the country, queuing in long lines to get to a petrol pump, with many sites limiting the amount of fuel driers could buy, or running out altogether.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cost petrol and diesel rose to record highs last week.

Other fuel has also increased in price, with diesel jumping to a record high of 151.57p a litre, meaning a 55-litre tank would cost £83.36 to fill.

Here are the cheapest places in Sheffield at which to fill up, according to PetrolPrices.com, a website which compares the prices of fuel at petrol stations across the country.

The single cheapest location in Sheffield for all types of fuel – unleaded, diesel, super unleaded, and premium diesel, is the Costco garage in Darnall. Unleaded is 139.9p a litre, and diesel is 143.7p a lite, however, only Costco members can buy fuel at this station.

The next cheapest petrol stations are Tesco on Abbeydale Road, and Sainsburys on Archer Road – at both locations unleaded is 141.9p a litre, and diesel is 144.9p a litre.

Morrisons at Meadowhead is charging 142.7p a litre for unleaded and 145.7p for diesel. Next up is ASDA at Beighton Road, where unleaded is 143.7p a litre and diesel is 147.7p.

PetrolPrices.com also shows the most expensive places to fill up across the city. Of the 26 petrol stations the website has recent price data for, Sainsburys on Vulcan Road, and Esso on Fulwood Road are most expensive, with unleaded costing 145.9p a litre, and diesel 148.9p a litre at both stations.

Texaco on Bawtry Road also charges 145.9p a litre for unleaded, but diesel is slightly cheaper at 147.9p a litre.