Annual food bills are set to rise by £180 on average as inflation causes grocery prices to soar, according to new data.

Consumer analysts Kantar said the latest grocery price inflation was 3.8% over the past four weeks - a rise from December.

Prices of savoury snacks, fresh beef and crisps rose, though the cost of beer, bacon and vitamins fell.

It comes as the country faces an energy crisis with bills set to skyrocket, which may leave some people choosing between buying food or heating their homes.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “Prices are rising on many fronts, and the weekly shop is no exception.

“Like-for-like grocery price inflation, which assumes that shoppers buy exactly the same products this year as they did last year, increased again this month.

“Taken over the course of a 12-month period, this 3.8% rise in prices could add an extra £180 to the average household’s annual grocery bill.

“We’re now likely to see shoppers striving to keep costs down by searching for cheaper products and promotions. Supermarkets that can offer the best value stand to win the biggest slice of spend.”

What have Sheffield residents said about food prices increasing?

Kevin Hood said he was worried about food prices increasing.

He said: “I was a very strong advocate for the EU, very anti-Brexit and unfortunately, what is happening now, I think, is just a case of the Brexit situation coming home to roost. Supply chain issues and trade agreements perhaps have not been as robust as they would have been when in the EU, so I’m not surprised, I was expecting it, and I think it’s something that the majority of the British public will have to get used to.”

Graham Akitt is also concerned about rising food bills.