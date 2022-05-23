With an anticipated crowd of 25,000, those travelling into Doncaster are being advised of parking and transport facilities that will be available

Unforunately all parking spaces at the Eco-Power Stadium are now sold out, however spaces are available at the park and ride service at Doncaster Racecourse, but people are advised to pre-book at tickets.clubdoncaster.co.uk.

If you have pre-booked parking at the stadium, use junction 3 of the M18.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Killers are coming to Doncaster

If using the park and ride facility, use junction 4.

Those intending to park in the town centre are advised to use the A1.

Car parks at the stadium will be open from 3pm.

Traffic levels around the stadium are expected to be exceptionally busy with the concert set to welcome 25,000 people on the night.

It is expected traffic will begin to peak from 5pm onwards and following the conclusion of the show at 10.30pm.

If travelling by bus/taxi: a taxi rank facility will be available from the nearby Lakeside Village Shopping Centre. This will be located behind B&M.

If travelling by train: Doncaster railway station has connections to nearby locations including Leeds, Manchester, Peterborough, Rotherham, Sheffield, Wakefield and York. The last train leaving Doncaster to each location are: Leeds – 23:37; Manchester – 23:01; Peterborough – 22:50; Rotherham – 22:37; Sheffield – 23:49; Wakefield – 23:37; York – 23:52

Doncaster train station is located next to the bus interchange.