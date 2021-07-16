Supertram and Stagecoach bus passengers in Sheffield will still be expected to wear masks

The firm has today published guidance for passengers to abide by after July 19 – the date when most Government coronavirus-related restrictions end.

It stated: “We're following government guidance and we ask all customers to follow this guidance to ensure everyone can continue to travel safely on our services.

“In line with Government guidance, please continue to wear a face covering if you can, especially in enclosed areas and on busy services.”

Sheffield Supertram heading up Church Street.

The Confederation of Passenger Transport UK, the industry body for public transport, had said masks would be a personal choice for passengers. It has said it is seeking clear guidance for operators and customers but, in the absence of regulations, it is important that we respect everyone’s right to choose whether to wear a face covering.

The mayor of the Sheffield city region, Dan Jarvis, has said facemasks will remain mandatory in bus stations and interchanges across the region where the Mayoral Combined Authority operates.

This follows the Prime Minister’s announcement on Monday, that the legal requirement to wear masks in enclosed public spaces and on public transport will end on July 19.

Mr Jarvis said this week: “With Covid case numbers continuing to rise rapidly, now is not the time to remove the legal requirement to wear face masks on public transport and in enclosed public spaces.

“This why from Monday, at the bus stations and interchanges we control in South Yorkshire, wearing face coverings will continue to be mandatory.

We wear masks to protect each other from the virus, and the mixed messages from this government risks making public transport a no-go area for the vulnerable and young people who haven’t yet had both vaccinations.