Stagecoach says it offered drivers and engineers a 4.5 per cent pay rise, but the union says workers in some parts of the country had received offers of up to 10.5 per cent.

Over 560 workers at depots across South Yorkshire voted ‘overwhelmingly’ in favour of the action, which will see services in Sheffield suspended for a number of days next week.

Stagecoach buses are going on strike in Sheffield next week - this is what services will be affected and how long it will last.

Here is everything you need to know about the strike and how you might be affected.

When is the Stagecoach bus strike in Sheffield?

Unite confirmed that the bus strike would take place from this Sunday, November 28.

How long will the bus strike in Sheffield last?

The strike will run for seven days, meaning it will take place until Saturday, December 4. Stagecoach will be unable to run its services in Sheffield as normal during that period.

What services will still be running during Sheffield bus strike and which will be affected?

Stagecoach has confirmed that dedicated school buses will still be running during this period.

Although all Stagecoach services that operate from South Yorkshire depots like Rotherham and Sheffield will be cancelled, you may see some services on the streets which operate from other depots.

These include:

All Supertram services

X17 - Barnsley - Meadowhall - Sheffield- Chesterfield - Matlock

43/44 - Sheffield - Woodseats - Chesterfield

50/50a - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Chesterfield

53 - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Mansfield

65 - Meadowhall - Sheffield - Buxton

How will I be affected by the bus strike in Sheffield?

Although Supertram and First bus services will still be running next week, some residents are concerned about the impact the strike will have on their daily lives and travel commitments.

Some people told The Star they were having to consider getting taxis during the week – if they could afford it – and even having to cancel things like hospital appointments over fears they wouldn’t be able to get there.

Vijayentee Mallah Ranjaya, of Meadowhead is concerned about medical appointments. She said: “It will affect me because I do travel by bus quite a bit. I don’t drive or anything like that. It will affect me because I go to quite a few groups.

“I usually go out two or three time a week, and next week I’ve got two appointments at the hospital, one at the Royal Hallamshire and one at the Northern General. I don’t know how that is going to work out. I don’t think I can afford to go by taxi or anything like that.”

In a statement sent to customers, Stagecoach said people should ‘make sure’ they make ‘alternative travel arrangements’.