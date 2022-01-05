At the end of last year, workers from Stagecoach went on strike over a pay dispute, Unite union told The Star.

Stagecoach says it offered drivers and engineers a 4.5 per cent pay rise, but the union says workers in some parts of the country had received offers of up to 10.5 per cent.

Stagecoach buses are going on strike in Sheffield next week - this is what services will be affected and how long it will last.

Over 560 workers at depots across South Yorkshire voted ‘overwhelmingly’ in favour of the action, which saw services in Sheffield suspended at the end of November and beginning of December.

However, members of the union escalated the strike action after failing to find a resolution with Stagecoach’s management.

They began an ‘indefinite’ strike on January 1, with more services cancelled across the city.

Here is everything you need to know about the current strike and how you might be affected.

When is the Stagecoach bus strike in Sheffield?

The current bus strike began on January 1, 2022, with no services running over the New Year bank holiday and very limited services running after this.

How long will the bus strike in Sheffield last?

The Stagecoach strike is expected to last ‘indefinitely’, as union members have escalated their action since the last strike.

This means there is currently no set end date for the strike, unless Unite members and managers at Stagecoach can reach a conclusion.

Originally the union said the strike would run for seven days, meaning it would take place until Saturday, December 4.

However, company bosses then revealed that another week of strike action was due in Sheffield from Sunday, December 12 to Saturday, December 18.

Phil Medlicott, managing director for Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We can confirm that we have been notified of a further seven days of strike action by Unite union for Saturday, December 11 until Friday, December 17 affecting services in Barnsley, Rotherham, Dearne Valley and West Yorkshire and Sunday, December 12 until Saturday, December 18 affecting services in Sheffield."

What services will still be running during Sheffield bus strike and which will be affected?

Stagecoach has confirmed that dedicated school buses will still be running during this period, however the majority of other services in Sheffield will not be operating.

From January 4 some services will be operating on a reduced timetable.

These are:

1 - High Green - Batemoor (Monday to Friday)

25 - Woodhouse - Bradway (Monday to Friday)

57 - Sheffield - Stocksbridge (Monday to Friday)

120 - Halfway - Fulwood (Monday to Friday)

22X - Rotherham - Barnsley (Monday to Friday)

Although the majority of Stagecoach services that operate from South Yorkshire depots like Rotherham and Sheffield will be cancelled, you may see some services on the streets which operate from other depots.

These include:

All Supertram services

X17 - Barnsley - Meadowhall - Sheffield- Chesterfield - Matlock

43/44 - Sheffield - Woodseats - Chesterfield

50/50a - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Chesterfield

53 - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Mansfield

65 - Meadowhall - Sheffield - Buxton

80/80a Sheffield - Crystal Peaks - Killamarsh - Chesterfield

19/19A Rotherham - Worksop

21 Doncaster - Worksop

22 Doncaster - Worksop

25/25X Doncaster - Worksop

29 Doncaster - Retford

98 Doncaster - Gainsborough

99 Doncaster - Retford

All services in Chesterfield and the rest of Derbyshire will operate as normal with the exception of services 73/74/75 (Crystal Peaks - Clowne) and 26/26A (Crystal Peaks - Thorpe Salvin circular). Both of these service groups are operated by Holbrook and so fall under the strike.

What has Stagecoach said about the strike?

The bus company has apologised for any issues created by the strike.

It said: “We have worked very hard to avoid this action and are extremely sorry for the disruption this will cause.”