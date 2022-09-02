Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach Supertram initially said the services were having to be diverted through Meadowhall. They confirmed the incident was ongoing at 8.20pm.

Now the service has been fully suspended following another incident, this time in Tinsley.

South Yorkshire tram trains have been forced to divert tonight because of an ‘incident’ at Parkgate.

The operator initially said on its social media pages: “Due to an incident at Parkgate Station, TramTrain services are currently being diverted to Meadowhall.

They added: “We hope to have a resolution soon. Thanks for your patience.”

Then at 9pm they added: “Due to a further incident in the Tinsley area. Yellow route services terminating at Arena. TramTrain services fully suspended.”

A spokesman said they could not confirm what the incident was at this moment in time.

But concerned passengers have messaged Supertram voicing worries over being stuck on stationary trams on the network.

First Bus initially agreed to accept Supertram tickets on their X1, X10, X78 services from Meadowhall to Rotherham and their 22a and 22c services to Parkgate. This was then extended to Sheffield City Centre.