The two vehicles including a white car and a dark-coloured Audi both suffered severe front-end damage after the collision on Brightside Lane and Newhall Road, at Brightside, Sheffield, was on Saturday afternoon around 4.10pm, on July 30.

Both vehicles were left positioned across the carriageway at the junction and near to traffic lights in an area which appears to have already been subject to maintenance works.

Other motorists were having to carefully navigate the junction with both damaged vehicles having come to a standstill across both the carriageway and the junction.

Police and an ambulance attended a road traffic collision at Brightside Lane and Newhall Road, at Brightside, Sheffield, involving two vehicles. Picture courtesy of Martin Brighton.

A police spokesman said officers and an ambulance were alerted about the collision and attended but fortunately the paramedics deemed those involved to have suffered only minor injuries.

However, the injured parties were advised, according to the police spokesman, to attend a hospital Accident and Emergency unit.