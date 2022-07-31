England players including Former Sheffield United pair Millie Bright and Ellie Roebuck, and former Barnsley Tykes FC player Beth England have been delighted to see the women’s national side make it to the Euro final 2022.

Chelsea player Millie Bright started playing the Beautiful Game with Sunday League team Killamarsh Dynamos, and the former Killamarsh Junior School pupil, who is also a Sheffield United Academy product, played for Doncaster Rovers Belles before moving to the Chelsea women’s team in London.

Sheffield United fan Ellie Roebuck, now Manchester City’s first-choice goalkeeper, was raised in Beighton and played in goal for the local boys team Beighton Magpies before joining Sheffield United’s academy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is England's Millie Bright during a training session at the Stade Municipal Saint-Amand-les-Eaux. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. John Walton/PA Wire.

Barnsley-born striker Beth England also spent time with the Sheffield United Academy as a youngster and Doncaster Rovers Belles before joining Chelsea women’s team.

She started out playing for Junior Tykes in Barnsley where she discovered her love for football.

The UEFA Women’s Euro England 2022 Final between England and Germany kick-offs at Wembley Stadium, in London, at 5pm.

England’s Lionesses have won the hearts of the nation after they made it to the Women’s Euro Final after beating Sweden in the semi-final at Sheffield United on Tuesday, July 26.

Pictured is England Women's player Ellie Roebuck. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Pre-match action and the game will be broadcast live from 4pm on BBC One. Viewers can stream on the BBC iPlayer app and the BBC Sport website by using a computer, smartphone, tablet or smart TV.