Sheffield Tramlines 2021: Urgent update given on tram services for this weekend's festival

The tram service will run throughout the day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the area so people can travel to the venue and others can make their journeys as normal.

However, a joint decision has been made not to run evening trams in the area on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening due to reduced staff resources, with a surge in employees being instructed to self-isolate by the NHS Test and Trace system.

All services will terminate at Shalesmoor from around 9 pm on Friday and Saturday and 8 pm on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach Supertram.

Tim Taylor, Director of Customer Services from SYPTE, said: “We’re seeing a significant increase in related worker absence right across the transport industry and Supertram services are impacted by this.

“Festival-goers planning to travel by public transport can be confident the network remains safe and clean. But bus services after the event are likely to be busier, and journeys might take longer, so please plan ahead and make alternative arrangements where you can.

“We’re also encouraging anyone using buses, trams or trains over the weekend to continue to follow advice about handwashing and keeping windows open to help with ventilation, wherever possible. Face masks are still mandatory in bus stations and transport interchanges across South Yorkshire, and we’re strongly encouraging people to follow Government guidance that expects and recommends the wearing of face coverings onboard public transport if they can.”

Bus services will continue to run as per the planned timetables, and Supertram tickets are valid on all buses where trams would have been running.

As buses are expected to be very busy, festival-goers are advised to make alternative arrangements for their return after the festival.

Timm Cleasby, Head of Operations for Tramlines, said: “We fully understand the pressures key workers are under across the country and for the safety of all festival-goers, we came to a joint decision that services would not run after the event.

"It won't squash the full festival spirit as we have a great weekend ahead. We advise our ticket holders to look into alternative routes away from the festival."