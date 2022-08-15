Sheffield traffic: Police incident closes busy commuter route off Penistone Road this morning

A busy route for Sheffield’s commuters is closed this morning due to an ongoing police incident.

By Alastair Ulke
Monday, 15th August 2022, 7:27 am

Emergency services are reportedly on the scene on Rutland Road, off Penistone Road, between Boyland Street and Burton Road, and have been there since 6am.

The route – which is a key route to the Northern General Hospital for many staff – is closed in both directions.

The closure is causing some congestion in surrounding streets but traffic reportedly “coping well”.

Rutland Road, off Pensitone Road, is closed this morning due to an ongoing police incident.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

