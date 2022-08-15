Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services are reportedly on the scene on Rutland Road, off Penistone Road, between Boyland Street and Burton Road, and have been there since 6am.

The route – which is a key route to the Northern General Hospital for many staff – is closed in both directions.

The closure is causing some congestion in surrounding streets but traffic reportedly “coping well”.

