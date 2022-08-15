Emergency services are reportedly on the scene on Rutland Road, off Penistone Road, between Boyland Street and Burton Road, and have been there since 6am.
The route – which is a key route to the Northern General Hospital for many staff – is closed in both directions.
The closure is causing some congestion in surrounding streets but traffic reportedly “coping well”.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.