Both lanes of the motorway between J33 and J32, near to the Catcliffe Roundabout, are seeing delays of up to 10 minutes. Traffic is also moving slowly on the nearby A630 Northbound.

Meadowhall Road approaching the Meadowhall Roundabout is also badly congested as motorists deal with the Tinsley Viaduct closure.

Meanwhile, delays of up to five minutes have been reported on the M18 southbound near Bramley, resulting in around one mile of tailbacks.

