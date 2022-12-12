Delays are being reported across Sheffield’s roads this morning as motorists are being asked to drive more carefully in the icy conditions.

The Steel City’s major commuter routes are seeing average delays of around 10 minutes or more. Chesterfield Road northbound in particular is more heavily congested than usual, while Sheffield Parkway is reporting delays of around 15 minutes. In the north west, Penistone Road, Halifax Road and Middlewood Road have all reported sluggish delays of 15 minutes. Norton Avenue is also struggling due to a broken down bus.

It comes as icy roads and freezing morning fog are making for treacherous driving conditions this morning, with commuters being warned to drive extra carefully.

Meanwhile, Gleadless Road in Heeley is reportedly partly blocked by snow near to the junction with Daresbury Road and Blackstock Road, with AA Traffic saying it is “just passable”.

So far, the M1 is handling conditions well, with typical morning delays of around 10 minutes.

People across Sheffield are being warned they can expect travel problems all day amid the freezing conditions. Temperatures are not forecast to rise above 0C all day, meaning icy patches and frozen snow will likely not shift all day. Icy patches are expected on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Slower journey times can also be expected on bus and train services, and some possible injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are likely.

