Numerous collisions have been reported in Sheffield as multiple roads are closed, including Norton Avenue and the Batemoor Loop.

Sources are reporting multiple accidents in Sheffield, including near Woodlands Primary School on Norton Avenue, and the Batemoor Loop. Earlier this afternoon, a witness informed The Star of an incident outside Woodlands School, which had closed the road and was causing havoc for motorists across surrounding areas.

This chaos has reportedly resulted in another collision “due to stop/start traffic”, with no traffic being allowed towards Gleadless Townend.

Stagecoach have reported a separate incident on the Batemoor Loop, which means the No.1 service will not being serving the area for the time being. The company said in a tweet: “There has been an incident on Batemoor Loop where ambulances and police are blocking the road. We will not be serving the loop for the time being.”

Multiple collisions have been reported around Norton Avenue in Sheffield. Picture: Emma Louise Watson

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been approached for more information regarding these incidents.

