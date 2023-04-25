An individual has been hospitalised following a crash near Woodlands Primary School, Sheffield this afternoon.

The incident closed Norton Avenue and is one of a number of reported incidents this afternoon. A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 1.14pm this afternoon to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and pedestrian on Norton Avenue, Sheffield.

"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One witness, who was passing the South Yorkshire Police cordon on Norton Avenue later in the afternoon, said there had been “several” other accidents due to the stop/start nature of the traffic. Stagecoach have also reported an incident on the Batemoor Loop, which has prompted a police and ambulance response.

A crash between a pedestrian and a motorcycle has closed Norton Avenue today, YAS confirms.