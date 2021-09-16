Sheffield traffic and travel latest - buses cancelled due to staff shortages

The below FIRST SOUTH YORKSHIRE services will be unable to run today:

Service 15, Doncaster: 0635 from Clay Ln; 0656 from Interchange; 0748 from Interchange; 0846 from Interchange; 0948 from Interchange

Service 55, Doncaster: 0755 From Interchange; 0855 From Interchange; 0955 From Interchange; 1055 From Interchange

A bus on Church Street

Service 58A, Doncaster: 0703 from Plumpton Park Rd.

Due to staff shortage the following STAGECOACH services will not be running.

Service 218: 17:45 Barnley to Rotherham; 20:20 Rotherham to Mexborough; 20:28 Mexborough to Rawmarsh;

Service 218a: 16:05 Rawmarsh - Barnsley

South Yorkshire supertram

Service 8: 14:23, 15:11, 16:11, 17:11, 18:11, 19:42 Rotherham to Rotherham

Service 9 - 11:33, 12:18, 13:03, 13:48, 14:33, 15:22, 19:10 Rotherham to Rotherham

Service 22X: 13:17 Rawmarsh to Barnsley; 14:17 Barnsley to Rawmarsh, 16:26 Rotherham to Barnsley, 17:01 Rotherham to Barnsley; 18:25 Barnley to Rotherham; 11:17 Rawmarsh to Barnsley, 12:17 Barnsley to Rawmarh

Service 221: 11:20 Rotherham to Doncaster, 13:00 Doncaster to Rotherham

Service 95: 17:45, 18:45 Barnsley to Oakwood Sq; 18:12, 19:12 Oakwood Sq to Barnsley

Service 10 in Sheffield from Manor Top did not run this morning at 06.55 is due to a technical issue with the bus