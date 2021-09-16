Sheffield traffic and travel latest - buses cancelled due to staff shortages
A number of bus services in South Yorkshire will be missed out by their operators today because of staff shortages.
The below FIRST SOUTH YORKSHIRE services will be unable to run today:
Service 15, Doncaster: 0635 from Clay Ln; 0656 from Interchange; 0748 from Interchange; 0846 from Interchange; 0948 from Interchange
Service 55, Doncaster: 0755 From Interchange; 0855 From Interchange; 0955 From Interchange; 1055 From Interchange
Service 58A, Doncaster: 0703 from Plumpton Park Rd.
Due to staff shortage the following STAGECOACH services will not be running.
Service 218: 17:45 Barnley to Rotherham; 20:20 Rotherham to Mexborough; 20:28 Mexborough to Rawmarsh;
Service 218a: 16:05 Rawmarsh - Barnsley
Service 8: 14:23, 15:11, 16:11, 17:11, 18:11, 19:42 Rotherham to Rotherham
Service 9 - 11:33, 12:18, 13:03, 13:48, 14:33, 15:22, 19:10 Rotherham to Rotherham
Service 22X: 13:17 Rawmarsh to Barnsley; 14:17 Barnsley to Rawmarsh, 16:26 Rotherham to Barnsley, 17:01 Rotherham to Barnsley; 18:25 Barnley to Rotherham; 11:17 Rawmarsh to Barnsley, 12:17 Barnsley to Rawmarh
Service 221: 11:20 Rotherham to Doncaster, 13:00 Doncaster to Rotherham
Service 95: 17:45, 18:45 Barnsley to Oakwood Sq; 18:12, 19:12 Oakwood Sq to Barnsley
Service 10 in Sheffield from Manor Top did not run this morning at 06.55 is due to a technical issue with the bus