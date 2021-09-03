'This has to stop': new app launched for bus users in Sheffield to lodge complaints

The Better Buses app has been launched by Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh, who hopes it will help hold bus operators to account and drive much-needed improvements to the city’s bus network.

Users can log issues with buses, from delays and cancellations to the condition of bus stops and any hate crime or abuse they face during their journeys.

The information will be used to challenge the bus operators and work with the Sheffield City Region mayor, Dan Jarvis, to demand improvements.

Sheffield MP Louise Haigh hopes the new app will help improve bus services in the city

Ms Haigh said: “For many residents and passengers across Sheffield buses are a lifeline and keep them connected with their work, family and friends.

"Hundreds of constituents have been in contact with me over the past few years to tell me about issues with their bus journeys. Often, they are late or don’t turn up or bus operators are cutting essential bus services because they are not commercially viable for them. This has to stop.

“I want to hear from all residents and passengers about their experience on the bus network. Only by speaking out about the issues can we work with the operators and demand real change for passengers.”

In June, Mr Jarvis announced that an ‘enhanced bus partnership’, in which bus operators agree to work more closely with local authorities, was being introduced in the region.

But he said a franchising model, like that being rolled out in Manchester, where buses are being brought back under public control, has not been ruled out.