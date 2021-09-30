Sheffield to London rail services to be hit by latest East Midlands Railways strike action

Senior conductors on East Midlands Railway (EMR) are extending their action into October amid an ongoing dispute over new contracts and pay.

Train managers are also continuing to strike over new working arrangements and safety concerns on the multi-unit 12-carriage trains – although EMR said it “does not operate any 12-carriage trains”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Midlands Railways services between London and Sheffield will be affected by the latest strike action

The company said it is disappointed by the move but that it has "robust contingency arrangements".

Strike action will take place on Sundays, October 3 and 10, involving senior conductors and train managers.

It will affect the electric EMR Connect services, and EMR’s Intercity services between London and Sheffield, via Chesterfield, as well as its regional services, including Norwich-Liverpool, via Chesterfield, and Derby-Matlock.

Train managers will continue to strike on Sundays, from October 17 to November 21, affecting EMR’s Connect services and Intercity services only.