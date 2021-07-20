Sheffield supertram routes affected by power outage and staffing shortage
A major Supertram route through Sheffield remains partially closed for a second day due to a fault in the overhead power lines.
Stagecoach Supertram announced that the power lines first broke yesterday (July 19) however the issue is ongoing.
As a result the blue route is still only operating between Malin Bridge and Birley Lane. Stagecoach has also confirmed that the disruption will remain in place for the rest of the day today (July 20).
The purple route is also not operating a full service, due to ‘staff shortages. Stagecoach also announced yesterday that services would be reduced due to the number of staff available to work.
It said that the shortage was due to staff being affected by the pandemic.
The purple route is only running one service an hour between Cathedral and Herdings Park.
The yellow route and the TramTrain is unaffected by either issue.
Tram tickets will be accepted on Stagecoach and First 120 bus routes while the disruption is ongoing.