Sheffield man killed in Dronfield bypass crash is named as inquest opens

The Sheffield man who was killed in a crash on the Dronfield bypass has been named after the inquest into his death opened.

By Lloyd Bent
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 11:30 am

Charlie Ibrahim Esendemir, 27, of Eastern Avenue, Sheffield, died in a collision after his Volkswagen Golf left the carriageway on the Dronfield bypass on Monday, July 12 and came to rest among trees and bushes.

A passing motorist raised the alarm at 9.30pm after spotting a car off the road in the undergrowth alongside the northbound carriageway of the bypass.

Police at the scene of the Dronfield bypass crash in which Charlie Esendemir, 27, sadly died
Mr Esendemir was found inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Esendemir is listed as the director of Old Boys Bar on Ecclesall Road since August 2020.

The company’s address is 518-520 Ecclesall Road. However, it has not been confirmed that this business ever began trading. He also worked as a bartender.

The inquest was opened and adjourned last Friday at Chesterfield Coroner's Court by assistant coroner Susan Evans.

