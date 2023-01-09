Footage shared online shows two people holding onto the back of a tram heading to Malin Bridge. A spokesperson for Stagecoach, which operates Sheffield Supertram, said it was helping police with their investigations. It is not known when the video was recorded, but it was only shared on Instagram on Saturday, January 7.
They added: “This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and extremely dangerous. We are working with the police on their investigation and urge anyone who does witness individuals involved in this behaviour to report it urgently to the police or a member of staff.”
One person commenting on the post wrote: “Idiots ! All fun untill one falls off and car behind runs them over.”
It is sadly not the first time people have been filmed tram-surfing in Sheffield. In December 2021, a person was caught on video riding on the back of a tram as it passed through Hackenthorpe.