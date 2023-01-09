News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Supertram: 'Extremely dangerous' tram-surfers reported to police after being caught on video

Two tram-surfers caught on video clinging to the back of a vehicle in Sheffield have been condemned for their ‘extremely dangerous’ actions.

By Robert Cumber
6 hours ago

Footage shared online shows two people holding onto the back of a tram heading to Malin Bridge. A spokesperson for Stagecoach, which operates Sheffield Supertram, said it was helping police with their investigations. It is not known when the video was recorded, but it was only shared on Instagram on Saturday, January 7.

They added: “This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and extremely dangerous. We are working with the police on their investigation and urge anyone who does witness individuals involved in this behaviour to report it urgently to the police or a member of staff.”

One person commenting on the post wrote: “Idiots ! All fun untill one falls off and car behind runs them over.”

Stagecoach says it is helping police with their investigations after two people were filmed clinging to the back of a tram as it travelled through Sheffield. This photo shows a previous incident of tram-surfing which was filmed back in 2021
It is sadly not the first time people have been filmed tram-surfing in Sheffield. In December 2021, a person was caught on video riding on the back of a tram as it passed through Hackenthorpe.