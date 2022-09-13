Sheffield-Rotherham Parkway works on track to end in autumn

The works, which began in February 2021, are expected to be complete in autumn 2022, although a specific date has not yet been given.

The project will create an extra lane in each direction between Catcliffe and the M1, and the roundabout at J33 of the M1 will be widened.

New lights will be installed to improve the traffic flow.

The speed limit on the A630 will be permanently reduced to 50mph, in a bid to improve air quality.

The £46 million scheme, which is funded by central government, will reduce journey times; reduce congestion; improve air quality and improve safety for drivers.

Drainage will also be improved to provide better flood protection, and the scheme has been designed to minimise the impact on the Canklow flood storage reservoir.