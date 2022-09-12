Rotherham market redevelopment delayed as extra £10m sought

The former Charter Arms pub was demolished earlier this year to make way for the scheme, and planning permission was lodged in June.

A new report states that a further £9.8M will be needed for the project, which is due to “base materials that are becoming scarcer”.

A report to RMBC’s cabinet states: “the project has been delayed whilst a review of funding options took place, due to the impact of inflation on the project delivery costs.

The redevelopment of Rotherham Markets is on hold, whilst the council seeks to fill a funding gap of funding gap of £9.8m.

“However, planning application has been submitted awaiting outcome during August 2022 and a revised funding package is being considered.

“With changing market conditions, the updated cost modelling resulted in a substantial uplift to the anticipated cost of delivering the outlined phase of works.

“The reasons for the increase include general materials inflation but also much greater than expected inflation on base materials that are becoming scarcer.

“In addition, following early engagement with suppliers, further design adjustments have been identified that add to a funding shortfall.”

A review of the scheme has taken place, and funding has been proposed to bridge the gap.

It includes £5m from the Mayoral Combined Authority’s gainshare project, £2.9m that was earmarked for the central library relocation, and re-directed operational building budget of £1.8m, utilising the elements of this budget earmarked for central library and markets capital maintenance.