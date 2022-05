The police have closed off East Bank Road by the Earl Marshall pub in Arbourthorne this morning (May 6).

An eyewitness said at least one police van and a council vehicle can be seen at the scene.

Stagecoach said its 1 service will also be diverted via Keninnghall Road, Park Grange Road, Duchess Road and Queens Road following the collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Bank Road is closed to traffic on Friday morning following a collision.